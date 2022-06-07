Reon Energy and Artistic Milliners Announce 8.5 MW Solar Power Project

Artistic Milliners and Reon Energy have announced an 8.5 MW captive solar power project. The project is set to be installed across Artistic Milliner’s 7 units located in Korangi, Landhi, and Port Qasim industrial areas in Karachi.

The 8.5 MW solar PV project is expected to produce approximately 13.5 GWh (Gigawatt hours) annually. The output energy will be used on-site resulting in substantial savings for the company in cost of energy and will also cut around 8,279 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually.

Speaking of the project, Omer Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Artistic Milliners, stated “Artistic Milliners has been a forerunner in the global textile industry and has spearheaded denim innovation and sustainability across all its processes. The 8.5 MW Solar power project is an additional step towards our commitment to a sustainable future.”

“The 8.5 MW solar power project while increasing productivity in the textile value chain can go a long way in accelerating growth in the industry, increasing its contribution to the national GDP and supporting the livelihoods of several people,” said Mujtaba Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Reon Energy.