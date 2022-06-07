Twitterati Ask Questions as Pakistan Ranks 45th in World’s Cuisine Rankings

TasteAtlas, an international food guide website based on reviews and recommendations from gastronomy professionals, has shared its infographic on the top 50 cuisines in the world.

According to the World’s Cuisines Ranking, updated till June 2022, Pakistan, with a rating of 4.2, ranked 45 out of 50, with only Malaysia, Egypt, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Slovenia behind Pakistan.

European countries dominate the top 10 on the list as Italy with a rating of 4.78, Greece (4.75), Spain (4.65), Romania (4.57), and France (4.54) make up the top five, while Croatia (4.54) and Portugal (4.52) are ranked 8th and 9th.

Mexico is the only Latin American country, getting a score of 4.54, and it is ranked 7th. Representing Asia are Japan and India, ranked 6th and 10th, respectively.

WORLD'S CUISINES RANKING Update (June 2022)

Opinions? Each country's rating is obtained by the users average rating of the 30 best dishes, beverages and food products in that country. Countries that are not on the list do not have enough items rated. pic.twitter.com/iRunTiy1Oo — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) June 4, 2022

TasteAtlas posted the World’s Cuisines Ranking list on Twitter while explaining that each country’s rating is obtained by the users’ average rating of the 30 best dishes, beverages, and food products in that country. They further explained that the countries not on the list did not have enough items rated.

Controversial Rankings

However, the majority of Twitter users expressed their strong disagreement with the ‘World’s Cuisines Ranking’ list. Many users were skeptical of the rating system, such as why the United States ranked 13 while Malaysia was in the bottom 5.

“Peru and Argentina in 32nd and 33rd in gastronomy?” questioned one Twitter user, referring to the two countries famous for their high-quality and delicious foods and drinks.

Another user inquired, “The United States in 13th place? They all voted wrong”, referring to the fact that the United States is not well known for its culinary delights.

One other reason for people’s disagreement with the list is why countries with similar national cuisines had been ranked so far apart, such as Indian and Pakistani cuisine, Greek and Turkish, and Indonesian and Malaysian.

About TasteAtlas

TasteAtlas is an online encyclopedia of 10,000 dishes and drinks. It is like a world map that allows users to explore area-specific local cuisines and restaurants. The most popular Pakistani dishes on TasteAtlas are samosa, chaat, seekh kebab, chicken karahi, chapli kabab, saji, nihari, paratha, zarda, halwa poori, and haleem.