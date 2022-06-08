Here is Your First Look at Poco F4 5G [Live Images]

Xiaomi Poco F4 is expected to arrive soon as a rebranded Redmi K series phone for the global market. Rumor has it that it is going to be a rebranded Redmi K40S and a new leak adds further evidence to it.

An exclusive leak from RootMyGalaxy shows hands-on images for the Poco F4 5G and it looks exactly like the Redmi K40s. However, there is a minor difference here as the main camera says “64MP OIS” instead of “48MP OIS” on the Redmi K40s.

Other than the camera label, the Poco F4 5G looks identical to the K40S. The phone should have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Battery capacity should be 4,500 mAh with 67W fast charging (0-100% in 38 minutes).

The 64MP main sensor should be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. The punch-hole selfie camera is going to be a 20MP shooter. The software side will be covered by Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. It will also bring a stereo speaker setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

There is still no launch date in sight and we will have to wait for Xiaomi’s official teaser campaign for that.