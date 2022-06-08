NEC Likely to Approve Economic Growth Target of 5.01% for FY23

The summary approved for submission to National Economic Council (NEC) has requested the NEC to approve a GDP growth target of 5.01 percent along with sectoral growth rates of agriculture (3.9 percent), industry (5.9 percent), and services (5.1 percent) for 2022-23.

According to budget documents available with ProPakistani, the country’s provision GDP of 5.97 percent for the current fiscal year surpassed the target of 4.8 percent.

ALSO READ Debt Burden Likely to Swell to Rs. 4 Trillion Next Fiscal Year

The complete breakdown of the GDP along with sectoral targets is provided below:

The growth during the current fiscal year was contributed by the agriculture sector (4.4 percent), industry (7.2 percent), and services sector (6.2 percent).