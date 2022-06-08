Pakistan and Japan to Enhance Cooperation in Information & Technology

The delegation of the Japanese Association of Commerce and Industry led by Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada visited the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecom Mohsin Mushtaq welcomed the Japanese delegation, and during the meeting matters of mutual interests related to investment in the IT and telecom sector of Pakistan were discussed. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of IT and the Telecom sector between the two countries.

Mohsin Mushtaq said that Pakistan and Japan can benefit from each other’s experiences in the field of IT and telecommunications. He urged the Japanese companies to invest in the IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan as the country has a conducive atmosphere for investment.

Additional Secretary, MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Member International Coordination (IC) Ajmal Anwar Awan, Member Legal Babar Sohail and DG IC Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi attended the meeting.