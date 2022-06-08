Govt Allocates Rs. 42 Billion for Scholarships, Universities, Laptops and Education Projects

The Finance Division has approved to allocate Rs. 41.87 billion for 149 Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) projects under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the budget for the FY2022-23.

138 of these projects are currently in progress and Rs. 38.77 billion has been granted to them. 11 new projects have been approved for budget allocation and Rs. 3.1 billion has been earmarked for them.

According to the Budget FY2022-23 document available with ProPakistani, Rs. 60 million has been allocated for creating bilateral academic and research linkages with different countries.

Rs. 300 million has been allocated for academic collaboration under the CPEC consortium of universities while Rs. 20 million has been granted for scholarships for talented students from Gwadar.

Rs. 200 million has been allocated for the creation of AJK Women University in Bagh, Rs. 417.73 for FATA University while Rs. 450 million has been allocated for creating higher education opportunities for students of Balochistan and FATA. Rs. 100 million has been allocated to scholarships for GB students at top national universities.

Rs. 200 million have been granted for the Coastal Region Higher Education Scholarships Program for Balochistan and Rs. 350 million has been earmarked for establishing the University of Gwadar.

Rs. 70 million has been allocated for awarding scholarships to 3,000 talented Afghan students. Another Rs. 1 billion has been granted for providing 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students under Allama Iqbal Scholarship Program.

In addition, Rs. 354.07 million has been allocated to the National Center of Excellence in Big Data and Cloud Computing, and Rs. 185 million to the National Center of Excellence in Cyber Security. Another Rs. 200 million has been granted for the National Center of Excellence in Robotics and Automation.

Rs. 152 million has been set aside for the creation of Seerat Chairs in all public sector universities. Rs. 1 billion has been granted for the Higher Education Development Program of Pakistan (HEDPP).

Rs. 400 million will be for awarding 5,000 PhD fellowships while Rs. 235 million will be for Master leading to PhD Program for students of Balochistan.

Rs. 50 million and Rs. 600 million have respectively been allocated for phases 2 and 3 of overseas MS/MPhil leading to PhD scholarship program.

Rs. 300 million and Rs. 250 million have respectively been allocated to Pak-UK Education Gateway and Pak-USAID merit and need-based scholarship programs. Rs. 600 million has been allocated for phase III of the HEC-USAID Fulbright Scholarship Support Program.

Rs. 400 million will go to High Performance and Resource Centers under the Kamyab Jawan Program and Youth Olympics while Rs. 250 million has been approved for the Kamyab Jawan’s Talent Hunt Program and Youth Sports League.

Lastly, Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

Here is a detailed breakdown of all PSDP projects under the FEPT Division:

Ongoing Projects

New Projects