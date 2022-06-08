You Can Wear This Gaming PC like a Backpack

“Gaming on the go” usually means a handheld device or a cloud gaming subscription, but Zotac has given it a new meaning with its latest release. The hardware maker has unveiled a wearable gaming PC that you can pick up and take anywhere you please.

The Zotac VR Go 4.0 is a literal backpack carrying a gaming PC complete with gamer aesthetics. As the name says, the backpack carries a virtual reality (VR) headset as well so you don’t miss out on games like Beat Saber, Superhot, Pistol Whip, and others.

Its hardware specifications are more than enough to run all your modern games like Resident Evil: Village, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and more. This is because it is fit with Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7 (11800H) processor and Nvidia’s nearly top-end RTX A4500 GPU, which is equal to the RTX 3060 in terms of gaming performance.

There is 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM that can be upgraded to 32GB and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. You can expand storage up to 6GB with extra loading bays. The backpack is incredibly versatile as well thanks to the variety of ports available including 1 HDMI port, 2 Display Ports, USB C ports, USB A ports, headphone jack, and Gigabit LAN.

The VR Go 4.0 can even go wireless since it is powered by swappable batteries, but it only lasts about 50 minutes.

Zotac has not revealed pricing or availability details as of yet.