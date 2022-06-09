Why Should You Vote for Tameer Se Taleem?

IMARAT Group has initiated a novel change.org petition titled, “Every School Going Child Deserves Basic Facilities” under their new campaign named Tameer Se Taleem that seeks to benefit underprivileged children in neglected areas.

What is Tameer Se Taleem?

Tameer Se Taleem aims to promote sustainable development goals in the construction sector of Pakistan while also uplifting underprivileged communities.

The unique idea it promotes is that instead of dumping construction waste and leftover material into a landfill, it should be reused to facilitate underprivileged areas.

Following this concept, IMARAT kickstarted Tameer Se Taleem by making chairs out of wood waste present at their construction sites and converting that into furniture. They then donated it to an underserved school in Mehrabadi run by Baithak School Network.

Every School Going Child Deserves Basic Facilities

Imagine the amount of construction material left behind in all construction projects or reusable waste commonly dumped into landfills. Now imagine we reuse this material for building, repairing, or facilitating schools. The more construction companies join hands together in this cause, the more underprivileged kids benefit from it.

This is the mission with which IMARAT Group has put forward a soulful petition for a National Construction Waste Management Policy.

The policy appeals to the Government of Pakistan to necessitate the entire construction sector to follow Tameer Se Taleem Model in waste management. Following are its major key points:

Formalize the reuse of excess construction material and waste present at nationwide construction sites

Necessitate all construction companies to provide building and facilitative support to the underserved school in their vicinity

Implement a proper framework for the construction waste disposal mechanism

Sets up donation centers for the collection of said material

Recycling workshops to recycle and reuse the donated material

Why Should You Vote?

You should vote for this petition because:

Children in under-resourced communities will no longer gain an education while sitting on cold/hot floors With more votes, more industry partners will join hands expanding the project’s scope to incorporate more underserved schools The educational experience and learning capacity of children will increase with a more facilitative environment Construction waste will be reduced and the dilemma of landfills will dissipate to some extent. Land pollution will be controlled with stringent monitoring mechanisms over construction waste disposal It will make all future construction projects more sustainable and the development more inclusive With donation centers and recycling workshops for construction waste, more employment opportunities will be generated for underprivileged communities

Change Comes from You:

Change comes with progressive and inclusive projects like Tameer Se Taleem that have the potential to bring national reforms. However, such projects stay neglected and crippled if not for public support.

Your vote will strengthen the life of this project, and as a result, underprivileged children will grow up knowing that there is a place for them in society. Vote Now!