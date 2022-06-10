Forget Battery Drainage as 120W Fast-Charging Phone is Now in Your Reach

Phone battery drainage has been a real problem for people in their everyday lives; carrying around the charger everywhere you go and having to charge your phone every now and then is more than exhausting.

Today, having a phone that’s an essential part of your everyday life but can’t last a day without charging is simply out of question. So, besides loading handsets with innovative and power-hungry features, phone makers are seriously focusing on making smartphones more power-efficient and capable of handling heavy use.

Recently, smartphone brand Infinix has come up with an addition in their Note series – the Note 12 VIP – that comes equipped with some of the most premium features in a phone. However, the key highlight of the Note 12 VIP – which is all set to roll out in the Pakistani market – is its 120W hyper-safe charging technology which will give users ultra-fast charging without any drainage issues.

People can now watch their favorite movies and shows, play heavy games, and not worry about the battery going too low anymore as the Note 12 VIP gives you a battery capacity of 4,500mAh along with hyper–charging.

You can go from 0% to a fully-charged battery in just 17 minutes. The new Note 12 VIP is a 7.89mm ultra-thin device and Infinix claims it to be the thinnest phone of the Note Series with 120W hyper-charge technology.

It also offers 18 thermal sensors that monitor the device’s temperature in real-time to ensure safe charging. Moreover, Infinix assures 103 hardware and software full-link protection features.

The phone comes with a powerful three-camera setup: The main camera has a 108MP 1/1.67″ sensor and an f/1.75 lens; the other camera is 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide; and the third one is a 2MP depth-sensing unit. On the opposite side are a 16MP selfie camera and a huge 120Hz Amoled display.

So, be ready to get your hands on this stellar Note 12 VIP with stylish design and cutting-edge technology. It not only has a premium look but also has fast and safe battery charging so you can be more productive and have a less hectic work life.