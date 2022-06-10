Govt Estimates Foreign Assistance of Over Rs. 3 Trillion for FY22-23

The government has estimated foreign assistance of Rs. 3.166 trillion for 2022-23 against Rs. 2.747 trillion was budgeted for the current fiscal year, which was later revised upward to Rs. 3.144 trillion.

The external resources projected for 2022-23 are greater by around 15 percent and one percent, respectively, when compared to the budgeted and revised estimates for 2021-22.

The government has budgeted estimates of Rs. 722.341 billion under the head of programme loans and Rs. 2.133 trillion under the head of other loans.

The programme loans estimated in the budget for 2022-23 are classified as Rs. 140.884 billion from Asian Development Bank (ADB), Rs. 159.608 billion from International Development Association (IDA), Rs. 115.878 billion from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and Rs. 303.180 billion from Pakistan certificates.

The government had budgeted Rs. 496 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the current fiscal year for budgetary support, however, no amount has been budgeted for the next fiscal year from the Fund.

Further, no amount has been budgeted from China’s safe deposits (bilateral) for the next fiscal year. The government has budgeted Rs. 148.8 billion from Saudi Arabia (oil facility) for the next fiscal year against zero for the current fiscal year, which has been revised to Rs. 70 billion.

The government has budgeted Rs. 1.389 trillion from foreign commercial banks for 2022-23, i.e., 44 percent of the total Rs 3.166 trillion against Rs. 779.2 billion for 2021-22, which was later revised upward to Rs. 821.923 billion.

The government has budgeted Rs. 372 billion from Euro bond/ international Sukuk for 2022-23 against Rs. 560 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year, which is revised to Rs. 342.544 billion.

The government has budgeted Rs. 223.2 billion from Islamic Development Bank for the next fiscal year against Rs. 160 billion for the current fiscal year, which is revised to Rs. 232.225 billion.

The government has budgeted, with no money for budgetary support from friendly countries for the next fiscal year. No amount was budgeted under this head for the current fiscal year.