ZTE Announces New Budget Phones for as Low as $91

ZTE has announced new phones in its Blade series called the A52 and A72. Both of these are budget phones powered by Unisoc chipsets but are also highly affordable. They have only been launched in Malaysia for now.

Design and Display

The two phones mostly differ in terms of display specs. The Blade A72 has a larger 6.7-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, but the A52 has a 6.5-inch LCD with the same 720p resolution, but it’s limited to 60Hz.

The A72 has its fingerprint sensor on the side but the A52 has it on the back next to the main camera.

Internals and Storage

Both phones have the same Unisoc SC9863A chipset, but only the A72 offers up to 3GB RAM while its lower-end sibling is limited to 2GB. Both have 64GB storage that is expandable through a microSD card.

The software front is covered by Android 11 OS with ZTE’s MiFovor 11 on top.

Cameras

The camera specifications are no different either including a 13MP main sensor alongside a 2MP depth camera. This camera setup is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera on both phones is a 5MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The Galaxy A72 takes advantage of its bigger size with a larger 6,000 mAh battery and the A52 is limited to 5,000 mAh, which is still plenty for a budget phone.

The ZTE Blade A72 and A52 have retail prices of $114 and $91 respectively.

Specifications