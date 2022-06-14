Realme V20 5G Launched With a Large Battery for Only $150

Realme has added a new member to its China-exclusive V series phones called the Realme V20 5G. Before you make a fuss about the China-exclusive part, the phone will likely come to Pakistan under a different name.

The phone has a unique look to it with both of its main cameras sitting directly on the rear panel instead of a separate camera cutout, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The screen is a 6.5-inch LCD with a 720p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side of the phone.

The phone’s chipset is MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 13MP main camera is accompanied by a VGA secondary module while the selfie shooter is a 5MP lens. There is a large 5,000 mAh battery onboard which should keep the phone going for around 2-3 days of use, but it lacks fast charging.

The Realme V20 5G has a price tag of $150 in China.

Realme V20 5G Specifications