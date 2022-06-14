Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is Coming Later This Year

Samsung’s fitness bands may not be as popular as its Galaxy Watch series, but it’s still going strong with its third generation set to launch soon. The news comes directly from Samsung itself, the company’s Korean Community forum in particular.

One user at the forum asked about the Galaxy Fit 3’s release date, and a Samsung representative responded that it will either come out during the second half of this year or in the first half of 2023.

The band is expected to cost around $35-$40 in Korea, which is not surprising since the Galaxy Fit 2 launched for the same price as well. However, it will likely cost a bit more in the US and Europe, possibly around $60 and €50 respectively.

There is no word on the Galaxy Fit 3’s features, but the Fit 2 brought a larger screen and battery with better efficiency. This extended the battery life to 14-15 days of average usage. But Samsung needs to catch up to the competition that offers built-in GPS, SpO2 sensors, sleep trackers, and so on, so we might see those as well.

It appears that the Galaxy Watch 5 is not coming alongside the Fit 3, since the smartwatch is touted to launch with Samsung’s new foldable phones in August.