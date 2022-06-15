Adobe Photoshop Will Get a Free Version Soon

Adobe Photoshop is highly popular for being one of the best photo editing tools on Windows and macOS. However, the advanced editing tools also come with a hefty price tag, forcing most people to download cracked versions instead. But this may change soon as the photo editing tool is about to get a free version soon.

Adobe has started testing a watered-down, web-only version of its photo editing tool that will be available for free. The freemium version of Photoshop is currently being tested with Canadian users, but it should roll out to other regions eventually. At the time of writing, anyone in Canada with an Adobe account can access the free browser-only version of the app.

The news comes more than half a year after Adobe launched a browser-only version of Photoshop and Illustrator for its subscribers. These only let you perform basic editing and sharing comments with collaborators on projects.

However, the upcoming version will significantly increase the web version’s functionality including the ability to start new projects, use more advanced editing tools, and more.

Engadget reached out to Adobe for a comment on the development, but an official response is yet to be received. It is unclear when the free tool will become available for everyone worldwide.