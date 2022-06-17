3G/4G Users in Pakistan Reach 113.89 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.14 million from 112.75 million by end-April 2022 to 113.89 million by end-May 2022, according to data from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.25 million to 193 million by end-May 2022 compared to 192.75 million by end-April 2022.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 87.6 percent by end-April to 87.67 percent by end-May. The total teledensity increased from 88.74 percent by end-April to 88.81 percent by end-May.

The monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 51.24 percent in April 2022 to 51.73 percent in May.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 6.222 million to 6.068 million by end-May, registering a decrease of 0.154 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 36.567 million to 37.168 million in May.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.357 million by end-April to 3.272 million by May, while the number of 4G users increased from 27.952 million to 28.317 million during the period in review.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.696 million by end-April to 3.613 million by end-May, while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 21.216 million in April to 21.494 million by the end of May.

Lastly, Ufone 3G users stood at 3.576 million by end-May compared to 3.673 million recorded in the previous month. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 8.761 million by end-April to 9.052 million in May, registering a 0.291 million increase during the period under review.