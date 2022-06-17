ITP Will Now Suspend Driver’s Licenses of Frequent Law Breakers

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will now suspend the driver’s licenses of frequent law offenders in an effort to ensure vehicular discipline on the roads of the federal capital. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer announced a new accountability mechanism for traffic rule violators.

The department will now review the digital challan record on a regular basis to pinpoint the habitual law breakers and cancel their licenses, he informed. The SSP remarked that if the drivers cannot act responsibly on the roads, then they do not deserve to use them.

He instructed the zonal deputy superintendents (DSPs) to assume a stern stance against reckless driving. A media report specifies that the department has already identified 17 habitual law violators under sections 15 & 16 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

ITP has ordered 6 of the identified individuals to attend traffic rules and road safety classes for five days while the remaining 11 are facing action from the authorities including driver’s license cancellation.

SSP Tanveer stated that the department will have no tolerance for any traffic rule violations going forward and that the habitual violators will face strict action from the ITP.