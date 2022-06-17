Private Schools Force Students to Attend On-Campus Classes During Summer Vacations

Many private education institutes in Lahore are forcing students to attend on-campus classes during summer vacations despite the start of the annual summer break.

According to details, children are required to attend on-campus classes in the scorching heat. On the other hand, Lahore District Education Authority (DEA) has turned a blind eye to the illegal practice.

Instead of enforcing the official summer vacation schedule, Lahore DEA has only issued notices to the private schools, warning them to follow the official schedule or face a fine of Rs. 25,000.

Note here that the Punjab government had notified summer vacations in all public and private schools and colleges in the province in the last week of May. The summer break started on 1 June and will end on 31 July while the academic process will resume on 1 August.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a large number of private schools across the province were holding online classes during summer vacations irrespective of the annual summer break.

Parents strongly protested against the practice, calling on the provincial government to take strict action against the private institutes violating its orders regarding summer vacations.