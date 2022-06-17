Sindh Notifies New Closing Time for All Markets

The Government of Sindh has issued a notification announcing the closure of markets at 9:00 pm throughout the province to save energy given the power shortfall across the country.

According to the notification, the closure of markets will be applicable from today, 17 June 2022.

The wedding halls have been given an ultimatum to end all events before 10:30 pm as well, whereas the restaurants can stay open till 11:00 pm.

The notification excludes medical stores, CNG stations, and petrol pumps.

The decision regarding the closure of markets was discussed a few days ago in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting had been attended by Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).