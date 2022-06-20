FBR Asked to Devise Mechanism for Quick Disposal of Cases at Appellate Tribunals

While disposing of a complaint relating to Customs Intelligence Quetta, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed FBR to conduct a detailed analysis of all those cases which are pending at the Appellate Tribunal level for more than five years and frame an effective policy and issue necessary guidelines to all field formations for quick disposal of all such cases.

As per details, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Quetta intercepted one Toyota Master Ace Surf van. It was alleged that in the registration documents the vehicle was mentioned as Toyota LiteAce Van whereas physically the same was found as Toyota Master Ace Surf Van and the chassis number of the vehicle was also tampered.

ALSO READ Revised Slabs on Salaried Class to Bring in Additional Rs. 125 Billion in FY23

During the proceedings of the case the vehicle being tampered was confiscated and subsequently sold to the office of Accountant General of Balochistan Quetta against token money of Rs. 188,701.

The complainant approached the Balochistan High Court by filing of a petition praying that in view of the factual and legal position, the Directorate may be directed to immediately restore the vehicle to the complainant without further delay in condition in which it was seizure on 03-02-2003. The petition was withdrawn, where after the complaint was filed in terms of Section 10(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance).

While responding to the notice of Federal Tax Ombudsman, Customs Intelligence Quetta denied the allegations and pleaded that the delay in disposal of the case was because of the fact that the Tribunal decided the appeal after a lapse of twelve years.

ALSO READ President Reprimands FBR for Harassing Complainant

While concluding the proceedings, inter alia, Federal Tax Ombudsman directed FBR to make serious efforts and conduct a detailed analysis of all those cases which are pending at the Appellate Tribunal level for more than five years and frame an effective policy and issue necessary guidelines to all the field formations for quick disposal of all such long pending cases.