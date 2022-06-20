OnePlus to Launch a Flagship Phone for Around $500

The upcoming OnePlus 10T has already leaked extensively over the past weeks. We have seen 3D renders for the phone as well as its full spec sheet, but now we have more info on a possible price tag.

According to the Chinese tech blog IT Home, the OnePlus 10T could be a flagship killer phone, something that OnePlus hasn’t done in years. This means that the phone will be offered at a much lower price than the company’s flagship phones, but with premium specifications.

The OnePlus 10T is expected to be available in three color options White, Black, and Mint Green. It will launch later this year and will be priced somewhere between $465 and $595, which means $500 – $550 should be a safe bet.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 10T will come with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 12GB/256GB memory and its main camera will be a 50MP shooter. The selfie camera should be a 32MP lens.

There will be a 4,800 mAh battery onboard with support for 150W fast charging, making it one of the fastest charging phones in the world alongside the Realme GT Neo 3.