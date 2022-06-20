SBP to Issue Rs. 75 Banknote to Mark 75th Anniversary of Pakistan

Published Jun 20, 2022

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) plans to issue commemorative banknotes of Rs. 75 to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day.

According to the details, the Cabinet has approved the design of the Rs. 75 banknotes and has directed the SBP to get the commemorative banknotes printed on paper locally, which will likely be available to the public in August.

Previously, a special Rs. 5 commemorative note had been issued on 13 August 1997, celebrating Pakistan’s 50th anniversary.

The SBP makes concerted efforts to commemorate significant events in Pakistan’s history through the issuance of commemorative currency. It also issued commemorative coins as a tribute to distinguished personalities and to mark various historical events.

Commemorative Coins Issued by the SBP
Denomination Issue Date Description
50 22 Dec 1976 Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary
100 22 Feb 1977 Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary
500 22 Feb 1977 Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary
100 9 May 1977 Wildlife Conservation Day
150 9 May 1977 Wildlife Conservation Day
3000 9 May 1977 Wildlife Conservation Day
500 8 Dec 1977 Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary
100 8 Dec 1977 Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary
1 16 Oct 1982 FAO World Food Day
5 29 Jan 1996 United Nations’ 50th anniversary
10 13 Aug 1998 Senate’s Silver Jubilee
10 31 Jul 2003 Commemoration of Madre-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah
10 26 Dec 2008 Benazir Bhutto’s first death anniversary
10 1 Oct 2009 China’s 60th anniversary
20 21 May 2011 60th Anniversary of Pak-China Friendship
20 28 May 2011 Lawrence College’s 150 years celebrations
25 02 Jun 2014 Pakistan Navy Submarine Force’s Golden Jubilee
20 31 Jan 2015 Pak-China Year of Friendly Exchange
20 16 Mar 2015 Islamia College Peshawar’s 100 years of glory
50 31 Mar 2017 Commemoration of Abdul Sattar Edhi
50 8 May 2018 Commemoration of Dr. Ruth Pfau
50 17 Oct 2018 Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s 200th birth anniversary
50 10 Dec 2018 International Anti-corruption Day

 

