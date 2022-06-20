SBP to Issue Rs. 75 Banknote to Mark 75th Anniversary of Pakistan

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) plans to issue commemorative banknotes of Rs. 75 to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day.
According to the details, the Cabinet has approved the design of the Rs. 75 banknotes and has directed the SBP to get the commemorative banknotes printed on paper locally, which will likely be available to the public in August.
Previously, a special Rs. 5 commemorative note had been issued on 13 August 1997, celebrating Pakistan’s 50th anniversary.
The SBP makes concerted efforts to commemorate significant events in Pakistan’s history through the issuance of commemorative currency. It also issued commemorative coins as a tribute to distinguished personalities and to mark various historical events.
|Commemorative Coins Issued by the SBP
|Denomination
|Issue Date
|Description
|50
|22 Dec 1976
|Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary
|100
|22 Feb 1977
|Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary
|500
|22 Feb 1977
|Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary
|100
|9 May 1977
|Wildlife Conservation Day
|150
|9 May 1977
|Wildlife Conservation Day
|3000
|9 May 1977
|Wildlife Conservation Day
|500
|8 Dec 1977
|Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary
|100
|8 Dec 1977
|Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary
|1
|16 Oct 1982
|FAO World Food Day
|5
|29 Jan 1996
|United Nations’ 50th anniversary
|10
|13 Aug 1998
|Senate’s Silver Jubilee
|10
|31 Jul 2003
|Commemoration of Madre-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah
|10
|26 Dec 2008
|Benazir Bhutto’s first death anniversary
|10
|1 Oct 2009
|China’s 60th anniversary
|20
|21 May 2011
|60th Anniversary of Pak-China Friendship
|20
|28 May 2011
|Lawrence College’s 150 years celebrations
|25
|02 Jun 2014
|Pakistan Navy Submarine Force’s Golden Jubilee
|20
|31 Jan 2015
|Pak-China Year of Friendly Exchange
|20
|16 Mar 2015
|Islamia College Peshawar’s 100 years of glory
|50
|31 Mar 2017
|Commemoration of Abdul Sattar Edhi
|50
|8 May 2018
|Commemoration of Dr. Ruth Pfau
|50
|17 Oct 2018
|Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s 200th birth anniversary
|50
|10 Dec 2018
|International Anti-corruption Day