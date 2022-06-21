FBR Issues Draft Income Tax Return Forms for Tax Year 2022

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued the draft Income Tax Return Forms for salaried persons, association of persons (AOPs), business individual and companies for Tax Year 2022.

However, the income tax amendments made in the Finance Bill 2022 have not been incorporated in the draft income tax return form.

The FBR notified the draft return through issuance of SRO.820(I)/2022 on Tuesday. The FBR has amended Income Tax Rules 2002 for issuing the new return form for the said categories of the taxpayers.