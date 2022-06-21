vivo X80 Is Available on Daraz with Special Bundle Offers and Rewards

vivo recently launched the latest addition to its X Series – the vivo X80. The company hails it as the ultimate photography smartphone the world has ever seen.

The culmination of ZEISS and vivo technology has created professional-level imaging and camera technology. This device flaunts features and specs that go beyond industry benchmarks to give a new standard to smartphone photography.

The X Series, as one would expect, has a huge fan base in the country. The launch of X80 met every expectation of fans across the nation who are constantly praising the X80 for its appearance, technology, and camera innovation.

Like its predecessor, the X80 has created a mark in the historical mainframe of the nation. The flagship experience offered through this smartphone has awed fans and experts alike.

To further ease its customers to get their favorite vivo products from the comfort of their homes, vivo has joined hands with Daraz.

On vivo’s flagship store at Daraz, fans can get amazing gifts on the purchase of their favorite vivo products during Daraz Shopping Expo 2022.

By purchasing the all-new X80 during the campaign, fans can avail of special bundle offers and exciting gifts with vivo X80 smartphone which includes Haylou LS05 smartwatch and a special goodie box.

vivo encourages its fans through this partnership to avail of this offer and own the latest photography maestro of a smartphone — the X80.

The X80 features a triple setup camera that has a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a 12MP Portrait Camera, and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera. It has an advanced 32MP front camera which makes taking selfies a whole new experience. The X80 also flaunts a superior display with a 6.78” FHD Screen.

The main power source of the X80 is the 4,500mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge. It goes without saying that X80 features a superior battery capability while in turn offering a better and long-lasting experience to its users.

The all-new X80 offers more than just power; it offers the vivo V1+ Chip that is built on vivo’s technology and experience. The chip elevates the imaging, gaming, and visual capabilities of the device to a whole new level.

ZEISS, being a partner of vivo in innovation and technology for this device, gives this phone a better standing technology and features like the ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh, ZEISS T* Coating, and the ZEISS Superb Night Camera.

Moreover, vivo fans can also get exciting gifts on the purchase of V and Y series phones from Daraz during this campaign.

On the purchase of V23 5G, users will get LS05 smartwatch, QCY T1C earbuds on the purchase of any V23e, Y33T and Y33s, a Ramoss 10,000mAh power bank on the purchase of any Y21T and Y21 smartphone, and finally, a wireless speaker on the purchase of any Y15s and Y01 smartphone.

Furthermore, customers can also avail of free shipping on each and every product they purchase during this Daraz campaign. Daraz has also launched a 1 Rupee game for its customers in which they can participate by purchasing a digital token worth 1 Rupee to enter the lucky draw.

One lucky participant will get a chance to win the fabulous Y series smartphone — the vivo Y21T.

Visit the vivo’s flagship store Daraz to order your favorite vivo smartphone from June 15, 2022, to June 22, 2022. To avail of special bundle offers and exciting gifts, click here.