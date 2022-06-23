Anomaly Committees File Reports to Finance Minister on Budget 2022-23

The Anomaly Committees of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have submitted their reports to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to rectify anomalies in the Finance Bill, 2022.

In this connection, the Anomaly Committees have completed their work and finalized their recommendations on Wednesday in light of the recommendations of the business community. The reports have been submitted to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday.

The anomaly committee (business) is chaired by Zubair Motiwala. The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee is to review the business-related anomalies identified and advise the FBR on the removal of anomalies.

The Committee may co-opt member(s) with consensus if required.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Rs. 96 Billion for Payment to IPPs

The Anomaly Committee (Technical) is headed by Ashfaq Tola, with the Co-Chairperson of the committee being Suraiya Ahmed Butt.

The committee’s TOR is to review the anomalies identified and advise the FBR on the removal of anomalies submitted on or before the close of office hours on June 20, 2022.