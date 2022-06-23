KP Reports First Death Due to Congo Virus

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar has confirmed the death of one out of four Congo virus patients admitted to the hospital.

The development comes against the backdrop of rising cases of viral hemorrhagic fever across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ALSO READ Govt Amending PEMRA Laws: Marriyum Aurangzeb

According to details, the KP Health Ministry has directed civil administrations of all districts to increase the sample collection of suspected Congo virus patients.

The Public Health Reference Laboratory at Khyber Medical University (KMU) is equipped with all the facilities to detect the Congo virus through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

On the other hand, with just a couple of weeks remaining in Eid-ul-Azha, healthcare experts have warned the public against coming in contact with sacrificial animals at cattle markets and during slaughter.

They have requested the provincial government to ensure the facility of free PCR tests at all DHQ Hospitals as private laboratories are charging up to Rs. 15,000 for a PCR test for the Congo virus.