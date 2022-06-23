No Free Electricity for WAPDA and DISCO Employees: PAC

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament has recommended discontinuing the free electricity facility for the officers and employees of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and distribution companies (DISCOs).

The audit report 2018-19 of the Power Division was reviewed in a PAC meeting chaired by Noor Alam Khan. The PAC called for the discontinuation of free electricity to the officers and employees of the power sector.

However, the Secretary of the Power Division responded that the sudden abolition of free units will pose a risk of chaos among the employees across the country and proposed they should be given an allowance instead.

The Secretary Power Division said that the power sector is mired in controversy.

“We cannot meet our costs. We also have some shortcomings and inadequacies,” he added.

The Secretary also mentioned that a subsidy is being given to eight million power consumers and questioned how the cost would be met if cheap electricity is provided to two-thirds of the consumers.

The PAC Chairman was frustrated by the absence of the CEO of K-Electric (KE). It was learned that the Chairman had instructed for summons for the latter to be issued it was announced that the CEO would be arrested if he failed to attend the next meeting.

“The people of Karachi are dying and you are not taking [the] PAC seriously,” the Chairman remarked.

The CFO K-Electric responded that the CEO KE was at a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House.

Noor Alam Khan and PTI member Shibli Faraz clashed over the handing over of documents to the media at the PAC meeting. The Chairman PAC had directed the staff to provide a copy of each document discussed at the meeting to the media, which Faraz had vehemently opposed, saying that nothing unverified or inconclusive should be distributed in the media.