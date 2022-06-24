Weekly Inflation Up 1% Due to Increase in Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended June 23, 2022, recorded an increase of 1.01 percent due to increase in the prices of food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 28.05 percent mainly due to increase in diesel (132.61 percent), onions (128.92 percent), petrol (110.16 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (85.74 percent), pulse masoor (81.73 percent), mustard oil (79.59 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (76.91 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (73.02 percent), tomatoes (72.33% percent), garlic (54.03 percent), washing soap (52.73 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), LPG (49.65 percent) and pulse gram (46.46 percent),while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (43.42 percent), sugar (10.58 percent), pulse moong (10.40 percent), electricity charges for Q1 (5.85 percent) and gur (1.58 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 189.07 percent during the week ended June 16, 2022 to 190.98 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs 17,732 and Rs 17,733 to Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517 and Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and for above Rs 44,175 increased by 1.35 percent, 1.30 percent, 1.23 percent, 1.15 percent and 0.82 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 32 (62.75 percent) items increased, 04 (7.84 percent) items decreased and 15 (29.41 percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included pulse gram (8.02 percent), onions (5.43 percent), toilet soap lifebuoy (5.32 percent), pulse moong (5.21 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (4.60 percent), pulse mash (4.27 percent), cigarettes capstan 20’s packet (4.25 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (3.97 percent), eggs (3.96 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (3.75 percent), pulse masoor (3.71 percent), potatoes (3.78 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.08 percent), cooked beef (1.88 percent), milk fresh (1.78 percent), bread plain (1.77 percent), rice basmati broken (1.75 percent), beef with bone (1.48 percent), curd (1.45 percent), cooked daal at average (1.27 percent), tea prepared (1.17 percent), gur (1.16 percent), mutton (1.08 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.08 percent), LPG (1 percent), tea lipton yellow label (0.65 percent), energy saver (0.19 percent), georgette (0.17 percent), garlic (0.12 percent), sugar (0.11 percent), shirting (0.07 percent) and powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (0.01 percent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include tomatoes (9.14 percent), chicken (6.36 percent), bananas (0.68 percent) and mustard oil (0.33 percent).