FBR Recovers Over Rs. 3 Billion in Taxes from Oracle System Pakistan

The Federal Board of Revenue has recovered more than Rs. 3 billion in taxes from Oracle System Pakistan Pvt Ltd.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Large Tax Payer Office of FBR has recovered Rs. 3.008 billion Federal Excise Duty (FED) from the company.

The tax department in the last quarter of the current fiscal year recovered billion rupee taxes from companies to achieve the outgoing revised revenue target of Rs. 6100 billion.

Sources said that FBR has collected Rs. 600 billion in the current month of June so far.

FBR is supposed to collect Rs. 751 billion in taxes in the last month of June as it collected Rs. 5349 billion in taxes in the first eleven months of the current fiscal