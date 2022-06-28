APTMA Asks Prime Minister to Announce Energy Tariffs

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce electricity and gas prices for the textile sector as the current tariffs are scheduled to lapse on June 30, 2022.

In a letter to the premier, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir mentioned that the energy tariffs for the export sector for both gas and electricity are scheduled to lapse on June 30, 2022.

He mentioned that APTMA had a series of inconclusive meetings on the issue with the government to settle the rate of the regionally competitive energy tariffs (RCETs) beyond June 30, 2022.

The APTMA chairman said that the industry is currently unable to book orders or make sales as it is not sure of the cost of the products.

“It is of utmost importance that the regionally competitive energy pricing may be set and announced before June 30, 2022, so the industry may keep operating during these very difficult times,” he said.