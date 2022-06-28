Japan Extends $2.3 Million Grant for Human Resource Development Scholarship

The government of Japan has extended grant assistance worth Japanese Yen 313 million (almost $2.3 million) to the government of Pakistan for the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship for fiscal year 2022.

A signing ceremony in this regard was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs today on Tuesday. The Exchange of Notes and Record of Discussions for the grant was signed by Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din, and Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad Ishii Kensuke.

ALSO READ UAE Offers to Buy Shares in State Owned Companies on PSX

A Grant Agreement on the details of the implementation of the project was also signed by Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Kinoshita Yasumitsu, and EAD Joint Secretary Adil Akbar Khan

Through this scholarship, the government of Japan will provide 17 scholarships for Master’s Degree programs for two years and 1 scholarship for a Doctoral program for three years to the officers of the federal government at top Japanese universities.

ALSO READ SBP Grants Commercial License to Chinese EMI

This program was introduced for the first time in Pakistan in 2018. Since then, four batches of Japanese Grant Aid (JDS) fellows have availed this scholarship. The main objective of JDS is to strengthen the administrative capacities of the government of Pakistan by providing the opportunity to obtain Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy degrees to the capable government officers who are involved in the formulation and implementation of social and economic development of Pakistan.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary appreciated the government and people of Japan for their support, with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in the future.