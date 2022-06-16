SBP Grants Commercial License to Chinese EMI

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted a commercial license to China Mobile Pakistan Electronic Ecommerce Company (CMPECC), an Electronic Money Institution (EMI), which has recently commenced its operations and services in its designated markets in Pakistan.

CMPAK Electronic Commerce Company Limited (CMPAK ECCL) is a 100 percent owned subsidiary of China Mobile Pakistan (CMPAK), which also owns and operates Zong 4G.

With the grant of this license, the EMI will launch commercial services under the brand name “PayMax,” which aims at furthering CMPAK’s ambition of digital and financial inclusion.

PayMax will be launched with the ambition of transforming the digital financial space and is poised to carve its niche in the Pakistani mobile payments market by offering its users great value and addressing existing gaps in Pakistan’s mobile payments space. PayMax will introduce Digital Wallet Accounts where customers will be able to pay their utility bills, mobile top-ups, transfer money, deposit and withdraw cash, and purchase e-tickets, etc. from their mobile phones.

According to the SBP, a new EMI, M/s CMPECC, was granted a commercial license in Q3-FY22, which will drive the digital payment landscape further, while the existing two EMIs, namely M/s Finja and M/s Nayapay, have also continued to strengthen their presence.

As more such players enter the market, the objective of improving financial inclusion will also increasingly materialize. As many as 11 EMIs are exploring the Pakistani market. Out of these, four EMIs kicked off their commercial services, two of these were given pilot approval for the services, and five operators were given in-principle approval by the regulator.