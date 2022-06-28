PM Shehbaz Approves Import of Top Quality Afghan Coal in PKR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif authorized the import of top-quality coal from Afghanistan in rupees in a bid to preserve the country’s foreign reserves.

The premier presided over a meeting to strengthen the country’s transportation system for coal imported from Afghanistan, while also voicing concerns about the commodity’s burgeoning prices in international markets. He contended that importing coal from Afghanistan will not only provide inexpensive power but will also help the government save money.

Prior to the above, the premier was told that the procurement of coal from Afghanistan initially required for the Sahiwal and Hub power facilities alone would save more than $2 billion in annual imports. He urged all relevant authorities to establish an effective system for this function, so that domestic consumers and industry may be relieved by generating cost-efficient power in the country.

Subsequently, the prime minister directed the Railways Ministry to take all necessary efforts to expedite logistics for coal supplied from Afghanistan to power plants in Pakistan. He also instructed the formation of a committee led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to accelerate the import process.

Pakistan’s power sector uses a significant share of coal for power generation. Domestic coal production in FY 2021 was approximately 9.3 million tons, and nearly 18.9 million tons of coal were imported. Furthermore, 12.21 million metric tons of coal were imported during July-February of the outgoing fiscal year. The power sector uses most of the coal and its share was 44.5 percent between July and March this fiscal year.