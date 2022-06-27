SBP and NBP to Keep Authorized Branches Open on 29 & 30 June

It has been decided that the field offices of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Banking Services Corporation and the authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours until 8 PM and 12 AM on 29th and 30th, June 2022 respectively to facilitate the collection of government receipts/duties/taxes.

Accordingly, National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 12 AM on 30 June 2022 for the same-day clearing of payment instruments.

ALSO READ Govt of Pakistan Signs Debt Service Suspension Agreement With France

All banks are advised to keep their concerned branches open on 30 June 2022 until a time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT.