Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on July 10 in Pakistan

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on 10 July (Sunday) as the Zil-Hajj moon has not been sighted in Pakistan.

The announcement was made at a recent press conference by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad in Karachi. The first day of Zil Hajj would fall on July 1 (Friday), said the chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that few weeks ago Karachi University’s Head of the Institute of Space Science and Technology Dr. Javed Iqbal had predicted that Eid-ul-Adha will be likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on 10 July.

He had mentioned that on 29 June, the Islamic date would be 29 and the Zilhaj moon would not be visible.