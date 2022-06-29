KP Govt Awards Rs. 450 Million Software Development Contract to Netsol

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has awarded the contract for the implementation of the Workflow and Document Management System to Netsol Technologies Limited.

According to the stock filing, the contract is worth over Rs. 450 million and comes under the World Bank Funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management Program (KPRM and PRMP).

Under the KPRM and PRM program of the KP government, an integral component of the digital governance framework, is the automation of Government to Government (G2G), and intra-Government processes. Switching from manual document handling to automated document management is the first step toward digital governance.

This will enable the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure transparency and efficiency while communicating and processing documents necessary for inter/intra-departmental communication and processing.

The scope of the project includes digitization and automation of 32 departments and 171 mega processes and sub-processes, identification of legal and regulatory changes, implementation of Workflow and Document Management System along with three years’ post-implementation support.