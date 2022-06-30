58 Ministries and Divisions Awarded Honorarium of More Than Rs. 1 Billion

An honorarium of more than Rs. 1 billion has been approved for the employees of various ministries, departments, and divisions.

According to the documents, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has approved the honorarium for the officers/officials (BS 1-22) of 58 ministries, departments, and divisions equal to one month’s basic pay for the financial year 2021-22.

The minister approved this honorarium as Chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Furthermore, executive allowances will also be given to senior government officials, and the expenditure will be made from the annual budget of the concerned ministry.

The ministries awarded the honorarium include the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Ministry of Law and Justice, National Security Division, and Ministry of Defense among others.