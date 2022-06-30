All Pending Refund Claims Processed by FBR: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday said all drawback of local taxes and levy (DLTL) claims pending for the last three years have been processed.

In a tweet, the finance minister said that pending DLTL claims were processed as per instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As per PM Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, a few days ago we paid all processed DLTL claims pending for the last three years. Today FBR paid all processed Faster, Sales Tax, Income Tax and Export Rebate claims that were due. Every single processed claim. Alhamdolillah — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) June 30, 2022

ALSO READ Govt Introduces Massive Tax Changes in Finance Bill 2022

The minster said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has processed Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund (Faster), Sales Tax, Income Tax and Export Rebate claims that were due.

The minister added that “every single” claim has been processed.