All Pending Refund Claims Processed by FBR: Finance Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 30, 2022 | 7:43 pm

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday said all drawback of local taxes and levy (DLTL) claims pending for the last three years have been processed.

In a tweet, the finance minister said that pending DLTL claims were processed as per instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minster said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has processed Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund (Faster), Sales Tax, Income Tax and Export Rebate claims that were due.

The minister added that “every single” claim has been processed.

