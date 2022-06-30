Kyrgyz Republic Keen to Enhance Trade, Investment Ties with Pakistan: Envoy

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan, Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich, called on the federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, at the Finance Division today.

They discussed the mutual relationship between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, and the ambassador stated that his government has a keen interest in enhancing relations with Pakistan on multiple fronts through the enhancement of trade, investment, and business.

The finance minister said that the Pakistan attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations with friendly countries. He also apprised the Kyrgyz ambassador about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan.

The minister thanked the envoy and assured him of Pakistan’s full support to enhance bilateral relations in various sectors.