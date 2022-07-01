Govt Exempts Customs Duty on Import of 9 Items From Afghanistan

The government has exempted customs duty on nine different items including coal and marble imports from Afghanistan.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the federal government has exempted customs duty on the import of the following items to Pakistan from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan:

Other Coal Bituminous coal Talc Marble (Crude or roughly trimmed) Plants & parts of plants (including seed & fruit) Seeds of cumin neither crushed nor grounded Sulphur of all kinds, other than sublimed sulphur Yams (Dioscorea spp.) Containers (including containers for the transport of fluids)

The notification will take effect from the 1st July 2022.