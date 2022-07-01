Govt Exempts Customs Duty on Import of 9 Items From Afghanistan

The government has exempted customs duty on nine different items including coal and marble imports from Afghanistan.
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification in this regard.
According to the notification, the federal government has exempted customs duty on the import of the following items to Pakistan from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan:
- Other Coal
- Bituminous coal
- Talc
- Marble (Crude or roughly trimmed)
- Plants & parts of plants (including seed & fruit)
- Seeds of cumin neither crushed nor grounded
- Sulphur of all kinds, other than sublimed sulphur
- Yams (Dioscorea spp.)
- Containers (including containers for the transport of fluids)
The notification will take effect from the 1st July 2022.