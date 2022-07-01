OGRA Increases LPG Prices for July

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday increased the prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

The authority announced an increase of Rs. 1.66 per kg in the price of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for July.

According to the notification, the price of a 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG will now be Rs. 2,600.97 per cylinder, up by Rs. 19.62 from June’s price of Rs. 2,581.35 per cylinder.

The new LPG prices will be effective from July 1st, 2022.

The price hike follows the increase in prices of petroleum products a day earlier that took the price of petrol to Rs. 248.74 per liter, while the new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs. 276.54 per liter.