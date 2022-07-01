PCB Announces Women’s Central Contracts for 2022-23

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the list of women’s central contracts for 2022–2023 where three players have been placed in category A and five in category B out of 20 players.

As per the details shared by the cricket board, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar have been included in the A category while category B includes Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, and Omaima Sohail.

Ayesha Naseem, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Sidra Amin, and Sidra Nawaz have been included in the C category while Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas, and Tuba Hassan are in the category D.

The cricket board has included Tuba Hassan, Gul Feroza, and Sadaf Shamas in the central contracts list for the first time, while eight players, including Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz, have been promoted.

While speaking to the media, chief selector, Asmavia Iqbal, said that the cricket board has given the central contracts to 20 players on the basis of last year’s performance.

She also stated that despite poor performance and injury, the board has included Javeria Khan’s name on the list of 20 players, and the committee wants her to regain her form.