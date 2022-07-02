CDA to Launch Two Electric Buses for Public Transport

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to roll out two all-electric feeder buses to facilitate intracity travel in Islamabad. The buses will aid passengers in commuting to Green and Blue Line metro terminals.

Green Line service spans Bhara Kahu (Jillani Stop) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), while the Blue Line service spans between PWD and PIMS. According to details, the construction work of bus stations on both routes is underway and will conclude in August. Yet, CDA intends to launch both bus services sooner.

Initially, the buses will traverse on the main road, however, CDA plans to build dedicated tracks for both services. CDA highlighted that the two electric buses will ensure convenience for the public and promote environmental conservation.

CDA is awaiting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval for bus fares. It will also offer a detailed presentation of the service to PM Shehbaz before the inauguration, which is likely to take place next week.