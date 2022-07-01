MG All Set to Launch Locally Assembled Vehicles in Pakistan [Photos]

MG Pakistan invited ProPakistani on a formal tour of its production facility in Lahore earlier this week where they gave a thorough tour of their local assembly line.

They showed important sections of the facility including the welding section, assembly line, testing section, and paint shop.

According to details, MG’s first locally assembled offering in Pakistan will be HS SUV. The company will offer HS in two variants — MG HS 1.5T and 2.0T All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) variants.

The company has already assembled and tested a few units of MG HS 1.5T. As per its recent social media post, MG also took a locally assembled HS 2.0T AWD on a trip to Khunjerab Pass as part of its marketing-cum-testing exercise.

Progress So Far

A senior MG official confirmed that the company will launch locally assembled vehicles by the second half of 2022. He highlighted that MG has invested $100 million in this project thus far. Out of this, the company has already committed $86 million to the factory and is actively spending the remaining $14 million on its completion.

The tour also included a visit to the construction site for MG’s second facility that will produce electric vehicles (EVs) and plugin hybrids (PHEVs). The official stated that the company is working closely with the Engineering Development Board (EDB) and is incorporating their recommendations.

“Our facility is 90 percent complete. The remainder is the home stretch, which is always the most crucial and resource-intensive,” the official said.

MG HS is among the most sought-after crossover SUVs in Pakistan, while other vehicles have also received appreciation from the masses. Now that the company is ready to hit the market with locally assembled cars, it will be interesting to see how its position changes.