Pakistan Railways Announces Three Special Trains for Eid-ul-Adha

Pakistan Railways will run three special trains on various routes for Eid-ul-Adha this year.

As per ARY News, a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways specified the following routes and timings for the special trains:

The first special train from Quetta to Peshawar (via Multan, Sahiwal, and Lahore) will depart at 10 AM on 8 July. The second special train from Karachi to Lahore (via Multan and Faisalabad) will depart at 6:45 PM on 8 July. The third special train from Lahore to Karachi on July 13.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee has announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on 10 July.