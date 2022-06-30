Saudi Arabia Launches Online Medical Consultation Service for Hajj Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Health, Fahad Al- Jalajel, has initiated a service called ‘Holodoctor’ for medical consultation in collaboration with the Saudi Telecommunication Company (STC) to offer modern medical services via videoconferencing to Hajj pilgrims this year.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the services include “inspection, diagnosis and disbursing medicines” through the Seha Virtual Hospital in Riyadh.

Minister Al-Jalajel commended the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their commitment to facilitating pilgrims and enabling them to perform rituals safely and conveniently.

The ministry made timely preparations for Hajj this year through an extensive system of health services in the Holy Places, including a group of hospitals, medical centers, and ambulances managed by a medical, technical, and administrative staff.

Minister Al-Jalajel explained that a number of medical services linked with Holodoctor provide medical assistance and other aid to pilgrims, dispensed around the clock by trained medical specialists in the Virtual X-Ray, Virtual Strokes, and Virtual ICU departments.

Using this technology, patients can interact directly with doctors at the Seha Virtual Hospital in Riyadh Airport on a device at the airport to get medical consultations and biomarkers checked instantly.

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health also provides prompt medical consultations through its Twitter account, phone number 937, and the Sehhaty application.