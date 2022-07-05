Huawei Nova 10 and 10 Pro Launched with 120Hz OLED Display, Dual Selfie Cameras

Huawei has added two new phones to its portfolio called Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro. The two phones are not drastically different with the only variations being the selfie camera, battery specs, and a minor difference in display size.

Design and Display

Huawei Nova 10 has a 6.67-inch curved OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It is a 10-bit panel with 1 billion colors and HDR10 support. The fingerprint sensor sits underneath the display.

Nova 10 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.78-inch panel, but it has the same display specs as the vanilla model. The main difference in terms of design is the pill-shaped selfie camera cutout which houses a dual-lens setup. This adds a secondary ultrawide camera to the main selfie shooter.

Internals and Storage

The two phones are no different when it comes to internals. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is a predecessor to the current Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Both phones have 128GB/256GB storage, but only a single 8GB RAM option. There is no microSD card slot.

Since it is a Huawei phone, it boots Harmony OS 2.0 with no Google Mobile Services.

Cameras

The main camera configuration is identical as well including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. This camera can record 4K videos, 1080p clips at 60 FPS, and 720p videos in slow motion. There is no OIS but you do get Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

Both phones have an impressive 60MP selfie camera, but only the Pro sibling gets a secondary 8MP ultrawide snapper.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is limited to 4,000 mAh on Nova 10 with 66W fast charging, but Nova 10 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh cell with 100W charging. This can charge the phone up to 80% in only 10 minutes.

Huawei Nova 10 and 10 Pro will be available in Black, Silver, Green, and Violet color options for $403 and $553 respectively.

Specifications