A New Destiny Game is Coming to Smartphones

Moving popular games to smartphones seems to be the new trend these days. Call of Duty, Fortnite, PUBG, and Apex Legends are already available on smartphones and Valorant will soon join the fray as well. Now it seems that Bungie is ready to hop on the bandwagon too.

The American game studio is reportedly working on bringing Destiny to mobile phones. However, it will not be the current Destiny titles we are familiar with, but an entirely new game meant for smartphones. There has been no official information yet, but multiple clues have surfaced in the past that hint at a mobile release.

The company is reportedly working on its own mobile engine and has also partnered with NetEase Games recently, which is a Chinese company that specializes in mobile games. Bungie CEO Pete Parsons said that NetEase has “a significant amount of experience in mobile we don’t have”.

NetEase is responsible for co-developing Diablo: Immortal with Blizzard, a mobile game that has been popular in the news lately, and not for good reasons.

Recent job postings at Bungie have also revealed that the studio is working on an “unannounced FPS mobile game”. Some industry sources claim that this unnamed mobile game has been in development for 2 years.

Additionally, Bungie has plans to expand the Destiny franchise into TV and film. We can only hope that it’s better than other movie adaptations of video games, which have been a meme for ages (game vs Netflix adaptation).