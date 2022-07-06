Islamabad Police Launches WhatsApp Number for Lost and Found Items

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has launched a WhatsApp number for citizens to report lost and found items to speed up the recovery process.

Inspector General Police Islamabad (IGP), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, took the measure for the residents of the federal capital and explained that WhatsApp number 0331 1114287 has been introduced for immediate reporting of lost or found items.

He also urged citizens to call PUCAR-15 if they lose or find belongings while traveling. The details and photographs of such items can be sent to 0331 1114287 on WhatsApp so that the missing items may be returned to the real owners.

IGP Khan stated that the ICTP is working hard to provide facilities at the doorsteps of citizens and protect their lives and properties, and added that the emergency services have been integrated into the Safe City Project.