PM Shehbaz Forms Task Force to Boost FDI and Forex Reserves

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has formed a Task Force on Foreign Direct Investment to revitalize and boost the dwindling investment and forex reserves.

The task force consists of ministers and civil servants along with the leading businessmen of Pakistan and is chaired by the Prime Minister.

Notable additions are the CEO of Nishat Group, Mian Mansha, CEO of Arif Habib Limited Corporation, Mr. Arif Habib, CEO of Fauji Foundation, Mr. Waqar Ahmed Malik, and former Chairman KCCI, Mr. Zubair Motiwala.

Notable ministers include the Finance Minister, Miftan Ismail, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Minister for State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha.

The details of the member are as follows:

State Bank data for the last few years shows that inward FDI flows are either plunging or stagnating while outward flows have surged over time. FDI stocks have declined from $41.9bn to $35.6bn in five years from 2016 to 2020.