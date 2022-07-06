One of the most beautiful capitals in the world, Islamabad doubles as one of the country’s most lucrative real estate markets.

The real estate market in Islamabad is one of the most profitable ones in Pakistan. Real estate prices in Islamabad are relatively higher as compared to other major cities of Pakistan, mostly owing to the maintenance of the city and the overall security of the area.

While purchasing a plot or house in Islamabad, you have to be careful and check a number of things. You should not rush into choosing a specific area as it is important to compare options first and do some research in terms of area, security, neighborhood, and return on investment.

In this blog, Graana.com has compiled tips to purchase the right plot in Islamabad, to ease the process of purchasing a plot in Islamabad.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Plot in Islamabad

Real estate investment allows buyers plenty of opportunities to make a substantial profit. As real estate is one of the most lucrative sectors in terms of return on investment, therefore, investors should consider the following aspects before investing in real estate:

Know your Budget Location Legal Status Consult a Real Estate Agent Online Real Estate Portals Market Price and Resale Value Amenities and Facilities

Know your Budget

While purchasing a property in Islamabad, you should set a budget beforehand, so you can hunt for locations accordingly and avoid wasting your time searching for other properties that you cannot afford in the first place.

The properties in popular localities can cost a lot, so you should plan your budget according to the location.

While buying a plot in Islamabad, you should also consider additional costs. Hidden costs can include real estate agent fees, transfer fees, and taxes by the government, which can raise your budget.

To avoid this hassle, it is important to add additional expenses to your budget.

Location

Choosing the right location while Purchasing a plot in Islamabad is one of the main factors you should consider as it will set the future return on investment.

Deciding the location of the plot is the first step of purchasing or buying a plot. As a result, the right choice of location will provide you with easy access to connect all localities of the city.

For example, there are a number of plots for sale in Bahria Enclave, Islamabad – a place known for its prime locality.

Moreover, The price of the plot depends on the location of the property and the price varies with the location of the property. Secondly, visiting the location is another important factor during the purchase of property to avoid malpractices. Also, this allows you to identify drawbacks of the location.

Legal Status

Multiple housing societies in Islamabad are illegal, and a majority of people have wasted their money by purchasing properties in non-approved societies. These areas are under investigation by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Before buying the property, you must check the legal status of the plot and property location. Checking the Legality of property in Pakistan is one of the difficult parts while buying a property.

However, You should always check the CDA-issued NOC and land ownership documents of the property before making a decision. You can also check the legal status of the property in Islamabad by visiting the CDA offices.

Consult a Real Estate Agent

If you are looking to purchase a plot in Islamabad, you should consider consulting a real estate agent. Since real estate experts have in-field experience, they can guide you better than online research.

There are multiple well-known real estate companies that provide feasibility studies to make a decision that provides the best returns on investment (ROI). Multiple renowned companies provide the expertise of their certified real estate agents at affordable prices.

Online Real Estate Portals

Technological advancements have also made the process of buying the right property a lot easier for you. It can easily be done right from your smartphone. Many mobile applications offer real estate services, from which you can choose a property of your choice.

Market Price and Resale Value

When investing in a property, you should always be aware of the market price trends. Property prices vary from one area to another. You must do some market research about the location you are planning to buy a property.

Moreover, the criteria that determine your capacity to generate profit rely on your decision. However, it is advised to conduct a study beforehand to identify the sites that give the best return.

Amenities and Facilities

One of the main factors investors consider while purchasing a property is the quality of lifestyle. It is necessary to check the accessibility and availability of basic amenities and facilities in the area. People usually avoid these factors which later create hindrances.

Having more facilities around would help increase the value of your plot in the future. You should consider the following factors while purchasing a property:

Water, gas, electricity, and sewerage system

Easy access to educational and medical institutions

Transport facilities

Security

If you are planning to buy a plot in Islamabad, this blog will help you make the right purchase.